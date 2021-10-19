18th Wing completes super surge

Airman 1st Class Devin Brewer, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, pulls the fuel hose for hot pit refueling during a super surge exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 19, 2021. Hot pit refueling reduces the ground time between sorties by refueling active aircraft, enabling maximum training in a shorter time frame. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

