A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron takes off during a super surge exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 19, 2021. Surge operations are designed to simulate a fast-paced, deployed combat environment to ensure aircrew and support personnel are always ready to execute missions in defense of the U.S. and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2021 Date Posted: 10.22.2021 02:06 Photo ID: 6900855 VIRIN: 211019-F-PW483-0274 Resolution: 5077x2856 Size: 6.44 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Wing completes super surge [Image 21 of 21], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.