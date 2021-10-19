U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles and R-11 fuel trucks park on the apron for hot pit refueling during a super surge exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 19, 2021. Hot pit refueling reduces the ground time between sorties by refueling active aircraft, enabling maximum training in a shorter time frame. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2021 02:06
|Photo ID:
|6900854
|VIRIN:
|211019-F-PW483-0410
|Resolution:
|8066x5377
|Size:
|15.69 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 18th Wing completes super surge [Image 21 of 21], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
18th Wing completes super surge
