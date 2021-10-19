U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quincy Clingman, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, reads technical orders prior to launching an aircraft during a super surge exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 19, 2021. Technical orders are step-by-step instructions and references that guide maintenance personnel through their tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)
This work, 18th Wing completes super surge [Image 21 of 21], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
18th Wing completes super surge
