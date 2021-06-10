9th EBS arrive at RAF Fairford for BTF Europe

Lt. Col. Nathan Jenkins, 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, greets a B-1B Lancer aviator at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 6, 2021. Bomber Task Force Europe deployments consist of staging bomber aircraft and supporting personnel in an unfamiliar operating location to enhance the training and readiness necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. The identities of aircrew have been masked to ensure operational security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

