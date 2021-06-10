Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th EBS arrive at RAF Fairford for BTF Europe [Image 3 of 10]

    9th EBS arrive at RAF Fairford for BTF Europe

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron crew chief catches a B-1B Lancer after its arrival at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 6, 2021. Two B-1’s and aircraft operators arrived at RAF Fairford to support a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment. (U.S. Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 04:32
    Photo ID: 6880453
    VIRIN: 211006-F-TK640-1202
    Resolution: 5283x3515
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th EBS arrive at RAF Fairford for BTF Europe [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Fairford
    USAFE
    B-1B Lancer
    EUCOM
    9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron
    Bomber Task Force Europe

