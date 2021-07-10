A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepares to land at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 7, 2021. “Operating at forward locations, such as Fairford, and integrating with partners and allies demonstrates our ability to respond to threats in a dynamic and agile manner to meet challenges in the operational environment,” said Lt. Col. Nathan Jenkins, 9th EBS commander. Jenkins commands approximately 200 Airmen, supporting equipment and four B-1’s are deployed to RAF Fairford to support a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2021 Date Posted: 10.08.2021 04:32 Photo ID: 6880458 VIRIN: 211007-F-TK640-1015 Resolution: 5908x3931 Size: 4.25 MB Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9th EBS arrive at RAF Fairford for BTF Europe [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.