A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepares to land at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 7, 2021. The B-1 is a strategic bomber capable of delivering guided and unguided munitions against any adversary, anywhere in the world at any time. “Conducting BTF operations from forward locations enables collective defense capabilities, provides a great opportunity to integrate and train with allies and partners in the region, and demonstrates the B-1’s forward power projection capability,” said Lt. Col. Nathan Jenkins, 9th EBS commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2021 Date Posted: 10.08.2021 04:33 Photo ID: 6880459 VIRIN: 211007-F-TK640-1064 Resolution: 5676x3777 Size: 4 MB Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9th EBS arrive at RAF Fairford for BTF Europe [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.