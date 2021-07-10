9th EBS arrive at RAF Fairford for BTF Europe

A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepares to land at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 7, 2021. The B-1 is a strategic bomber capable of delivering guided and unguided munitions against any adversary, anywhere in the world at any time. “Conducting BTF operations from forward locations enables collective defense capabilities, provides a great opportunity to integrate and train with allies and partners in the region, and demonstrates the B-1’s forward power projection capability,” said Lt. Col. Nathan Jenkins, 9th EBS commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 04:33
|Photo ID:
|6880459
|VIRIN:
|211007-F-TK640-1064
|Resolution:
|5676x3777
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
