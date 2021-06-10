9th EBS arrive at RAF Fairford for BTF Europe

A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron sits parked on the flightline after landing at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, to support a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment, Oct. 6, 2021. BTF Europe deployments consist of strategic bomber missions designed to enhance operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

