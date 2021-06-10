9th EBS arrive at RAF Fairford for BTF Europe

A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron lands at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 6, 2021. The B-1 is a multi-role, strategic bomber and carries the largest payload of both guided and unguided conventional weapons in the U.S. Air Force’s inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 04:32
|Photo ID:
|6880452
|VIRIN:
|211006-F-TK640-1181
|Resolution:
|4289x2854
|Size:
|5.45 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
