9th EBS arrive at RAF Fairford for BTF Europe

Two B-1B Lancers assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron fly over RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 6, 2021. B-1’s and approximately 200 Airmen assigned to U.S. Global Strike Command and U.S. Air Forces Europe – Air Forces Africa, deployed to RAF Fairford in support of a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

