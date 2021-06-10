Two B-1B Lancers assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron fly over RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 6, 2021. B-1’s and approximately 200 Airmen assigned to U.S. Global Strike Command and U.S. Air Forces Europe – Air Forces Africa, deployed to RAF Fairford in support of a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 04:32
|Photo ID:
|6880451
|VIRIN:
|211006-F-TK640-1049
|Resolution:
|5516x3670
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
This work, 9th EBS arrive at RAF Fairford for BTF Europe [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
