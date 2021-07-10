9th EBS arrive at RAF Fairford for BTF Europe

A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepares to land at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 7, 2021. The 9th EBS, conducting a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment, will operate out of RAF Fairford to support strategic bomber missions throughout U.S. European Command’s theater. “Deploying to places like RAF Fairford provides us the opportunity to gain proficiency at operating at a forward location and put Dynamic Force Employment into action while projecting long-range airpower within the European theater,” said Lt. Col. Nathan Jenkins, 9th EBS commander. “We are excited to continue ‘sharpening the spear’ with our partners and allies and demonstrate our interoperability and commitment to the NATO mission.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

