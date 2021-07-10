A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepares to land at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 7, 2021. Bomber Task Force Europe deployments provide strategic bombers with the opportunities to train and work alongside allies and partners in coalition operations and exercises. The bombers were escorted into the European theater by the Royal Air Force’s 11th Fighter Squadron from RAF Coningsby described by Lt. Col. Nathan Jenkins, 9th EBS commander, as “ a great opportunity to demonstrate the USAF and RAF flexibility and interoperability on short-notice.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2021 Date Posted: 10.08.2021 04:33 Photo ID: 6880460 VIRIN: 211007-F-TK640-1069 Resolution: 5227x3477 Size: 5.68 MB Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9th EBS arrive at RAF Fairford for BTF Europe [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.