Tech. Sgt. Chad Barnette, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules evaluator loadmaster, left, and Senior Airman Jerlmie Brumfield, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, wait while a C-130J taxis after an incentive flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 1, 2021. The 36th AS used six C-130Js to showcase the flying mission during the incentive flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 23:52 Photo ID: 6872692 VIRIN: 211001-F-KW102-0249 Resolution: 6792x4528 Size: 1.83 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wing rewards winners with incentive flights [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.