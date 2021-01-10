Wing rewards winners with incentive flights

Senior Airman Michael Henderson, 753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron munitions systems inspector, holds a Jutba badge during an incentive flight on a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 1, 2021. Senior Airman Jeremy Jutba-Hake was a 36th AS instructor loadmaster who passed away at Operation Christmas Drop in 2015 from an unknown heart condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

