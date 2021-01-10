Senior Airman Michael Henderson, 753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron munitions systems inspector, holds a Jutba badge during an incentive flight on a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 1, 2021. Senior Airman Jeremy Jutba-Hake was a 36th AS instructor loadmaster who passed away at Operation Christmas Drop in 2015 from an unknown heart condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 23:52
|Photo ID:
|6872691
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-KW102-0225
|Resolution:
|6235x4157
|Size:
|8.73 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wing rewards winners with incentive flights [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
