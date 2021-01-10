Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing rewards winners with incentive flights [Image 3 of 11]

    Wing rewards winners with incentive flights

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Chad Barnette, 36th Airlift Squadron evaluator loadmaster, reviews a joint airdrop inspection record detailing cargo information prior to an incentive flight on a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 1, 2021. The document identifies the cargo’s weight, the aircraft’s limitations and drop information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 23:52
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW

