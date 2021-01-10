Staff Sgt. Kyle Glasford, 753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron CV-22 Osprey avionics specialist, left, and Senior Airman Michael Henderson, 753rd SOAMXS munitions systems inspector, wait and watch prior to takeoff during an incentive flight on a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 1, 2021. Glasford and Henderson work on CV-22s and the incentive flight gave them a chance to learn more about a different type of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 23:52
|Photo ID:
|6872689
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-KW102-0193
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.39 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wing rewards winners with incentive flights [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
