Wing rewards winners with incentive flights

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Kyle Glasford, 753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron CV-22 Osprey avionics specialist, left, and Senior Airman Michael Henderson, 753rd SOAMXS munitions systems inspector, wait and watch prior to takeoff during an incentive flight on a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 1, 2021. Glasford and Henderson work on CV-22s and the incentive flight gave them a chance to learn more about a different type of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

    Yokota Air Base
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW

