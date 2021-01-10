Wing rewards winners with incentive flights

Staff Sgt. Kyle Glasford, 753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron CV-22 Osprey avionics specialist, left, and Senior Airman Michael Henderson, 753rd SOAMXS munitions systems inspector, wait and watch prior to takeoff during an incentive flight on a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 1, 2021. Glasford and Henderson work on CV-22s and the incentive flight gave them a chance to learn more about a different type of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

