Lt. Col. Kira Coffey, 36th Airlift Squadron director of operations, left, and Capt. Garrett Mazachek, 36th AS pilot, operate a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 1, 2021. Coffey and Mazachek supported four annual and wing level award winners on their flight and showcased a pilot’s duty during flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 23:52 Photo ID: 6872690 VIRIN: 211001-F-KW102-0220 Resolution: 4989x7483 Size: 4.2 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wing rewards winners with incentive flights [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.