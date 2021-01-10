Aircrew from the 36th Airlift Squadron escort Yokota Airmen out to multiple C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 1, 2021. The 36th AS provided incentive flights to annual and quarterly award winners, which allowed many who do not get see the mission they support first-hand to experience agile airlift with their own eyes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 23:52
|Photo ID:
|6872682
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-KW102-0012
|Resolution:
|6807x4538
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wing rewards winners with incentive flights [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT