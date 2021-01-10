Wing rewards winners with incentive flights

Aircrew from the 36th Airlift Squadron escort Yokota Airmen out to multiple C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 1, 2021. The 36th AS provided incentive flights to annual and quarterly award winners, which allowed many who do not get see the mission they support first-hand to experience agile airlift with their own eyes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP