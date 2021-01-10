Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing rewards winners with incentive flights

    Wing rewards winners with incentive flights

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Chad Barnette, 36th Airlift Squadron evaluator loadmaster, right, informs Airmen about parachute rigging on a cargo pallet prior to an incentive flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 1, 2021. Barnette explained how loadmasters rig various types of cargo and the differences in the types of airdrops they perform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
