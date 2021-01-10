Wing rewards winners with incentive flights

Capt. Garrett Mazachek, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot, provides a pre-flight brief prior to an incentive flight on a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 1, 2021. The brief provided insight to the crew and passengers about the type of flight they would perform and the weather conditions they could expect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

