210927-N-ME396-1001 GROTON, Conn. (Sep. 27, 2021) Chief Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) Matthew Jett speaks to local firefighters at Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London’s waterfront prior to their tours of the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) and the Virginia-class submarine USS California (SSN 781). The SUBASE New London Fire Department hosted the local firefighters in an on-going initiative to familiarize community fire departments with the layout of fast-attack submarines. Community fire departments were instrumental in supporting Navy firefighters and the crew during a 2012 fire aboard the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Miami (SSN 755) at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 14:04 Photo ID: 6865720 VIRIN: 210927-N-ME396-1001 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 597.8 KB Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Firefighters Tour Submarine [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.