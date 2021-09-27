Firefighters Tour Submarine

210927-N-ME396-1031 GROTON, Conn. (Sep. 27, 2021) Chief Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) Matthew Jett points out firefighting equipment to local firefighters during a tour aboard the Shippingport (ARDM-4) floating dry-dock at Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. The SUBASE New London Fire Department hosted local fire departments and firefighters in special tours to familiarize them with the layout of the dry-dock and fast-attack submarines in the event community fire departments might be called to support Navy firefighters and submarine crews during a fire on board. Entering service in 1979, ARDM-4 is one of two auxiliary floating dry-docks used by the U.S. Navy to repair submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

Date Taken: 09.27.2021 by PO2 Tristan Lotz