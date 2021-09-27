Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firefighters Tour Submarine [Image 10 of 12]

    Firefighters Tour Submarine

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Lotz 

    Subase New London

    210927-N-ME396-1140 GROTON, Conn. (Sep. 27, 2021) Chief Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) Matthew Jett demonstrates emergency breathing equipment in the crew’s mess of USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) while giving a tour of the Los Angeles-class submarine to local firefighters. The SUBASE New London Fire Department hosted local fire departments and firefighters in special tours to familiarize them with the layout of fast-attack submarines in the event community fire departments might be called to support Navy firefighters and submarine crews during a fire on board. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 14:04
    Photo ID: 6865739
    VIRIN: 210927-N-ME396-1140
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 804.5 KB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighters Tour Submarine [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    firefighter
    subase new london
    uss cheyenne
    ssn 773

