Firefighters Tour Submarine

210927-N-ME396-1065 GROTON, Conn. (Sep. 27, 2021) Mystic, Connecticut, Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Anthony Manfredi poses for a photo in the control room of USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) while touring the submarine at Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London with local firefighters. The SUBASE New London Fire Department hosted Manfredi and other local firefighters in an on-going initiative to familiarize community fire departments with the layout of fast-attack submarines. Community fire departments were instrumental in supporting Navy firefighters and the crew during a 2012 fire aboard the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Miami (SSN 755) at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine. Commissioned in 1996, Cheyenne is the final submarine in the Los Angeles-class. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

