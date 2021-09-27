Firefighters Tour Submarine

210927-N-ME396-1064 GROTON, Conn. (Sep. 27, 2021) Firefighters tour the control room aboard USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) at Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. The SUBASE New London Fire Department hosted local fire departments and firefighters in special tours to familiarize them with the layout of fast-attack submarines in the event community fire departments might be called to support Navy firefighters and submarine crews during a fire on board. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

