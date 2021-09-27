Firefighters Tour Submarine

210927-N-ME396-1052 GROTON, Conn. (Sep. 27, 2021) Mystic, Connecticut, Firefighter Art Hug looks on during a tour of the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) at Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. The SUBASE New London Fire Department hosted Hug and other local firefighters in an on-going initiative to familiarize community fire departments with the layout of fast-attack submarines. Community fire departments were instrumental in supporting Navy firefighters and the crew during a 2012 fire aboard the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Miami (SSN 755) at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

