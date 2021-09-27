Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Firefighters Tour Submarine [Image 12 of 12]

    Firefighters Tour Submarine

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Lotz 

    Subase New London

    210927-N-ME396-1198 GROTON, Conn. (Sep. 27, 2021) Chief Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) Matthew Jett highlights firefighting equipment aboard USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) while giving a tour of the Los Angeles-class submarine to local firefighters. The SUBASE New London Fire Department hosted the local firefighters in on-going initiative to familiarize community fire departments with the layout of fast-attack submarines. Community fire departments were instrumental in supporting Navy firefighters and the crew during a 2012 fire aboard the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Miami (SSN 755) at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 14:04
    Photo ID: 6865742
    VIRIN: 210927-N-ME396-1198
    Resolution: 3000x2142
    Size: 772.83 KB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighters Tour Submarine [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Firefighters Tour Submarine
    Firefighters Tour Submarine
    Firefighters Tour Submarine
    Firefighters Tour Submarine
    Firefighters Tour Submarine
    Firefighters Tour Submarine
    Firefighters Tour Submarine
    Firefighters Tour Submarine
    Firefighters Tour Submarine
    Firefighters Tour Submarine
    Firefighters Tour Submarine
    Firefighters Tour Submarine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    firefighter
    subase new london
    uss cheyenne
    ssn 773

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT