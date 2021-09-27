Firefighters Tour Submarine

210927-N-ME396-1045 GROTON, Conn. (Sep. 27, 2021) Firefighters stand against the sunset aboard the Shippingport (ARDM-4) at Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. The floating dry-dock is currently supporting maintenance of the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Cheyenne (SSN 773). The SUBASE New London Fire Department hosted local fire departments and firefighters in special tours to familiarize them with the layout of the dry-dock and fast-attack submarines in the event community fire departments might be called to support Navy firefighters and submarine crews during a fire on board. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

