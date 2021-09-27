210927-N-ME396-1008 GROTON, Conn. (Sep. 27, 2021) Firefighters from various local community departments pose for a photo with Chief Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) Matthew Jett outside USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) while it is in Shippingport (ARDM-4) floating dry-dock for scheduled maintenance at Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. The SUBASE New London Fire Department hosted the local firefighters in special tours to familiarize them with the layout of fast-attack submarines in the event community fire departments might be called to support Navy firefighters and submarine crews during a fire on board. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 14:04 Photo ID: 6865721 VIRIN: 210927-N-ME396-1008 Resolution: 3000x2142 Size: 844.19 KB Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Firefighters Tour Submarine [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.