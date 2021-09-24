18th CES certify barrier arresting kit

The nylon tape section of a Barrier Arresting Kit retracts back into the cable shack during a BAK certification at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2021. During engagement with the aircraft, the tape unwinds from the reel, creating a rotational force and building hydraulic pressure that slows the aircraft, bringing it to a stop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 04:13
|Photo ID:
|6861217
|VIRIN:
|210924-F-PW483-0247
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|21.98 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
