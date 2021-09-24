The nylon tape section of a Barrier Arresting Kit retracts back into the cable shack during a BAK certification at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2021. During engagement with the aircraft, the tape unwinds from the reel, creating a rotational force and building hydraulic pressure that slows the aircraft, bringing it to a stop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 04:13 Photo ID: 6861217 VIRIN: 210924-F-PW483-0247 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 21.98 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th CES certify barrier arresting kit [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.