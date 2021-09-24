18th CES certify barrier arresting kit

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Civil Engineering Squadron perform the annual certification of the Barrier Arresting Kit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2021. Annual BAK certifications test the stability and effectiveness of the system, which acts as a braking mechanism to stop the aircraft in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

