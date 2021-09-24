Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th CES certify barrier arresting kit

    18th CES certify barrier arresting kit

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Civil Engineering Squadron perform the annual certification of the Barrier Arresting Kit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2021. Annual BAK certifications test the stability and effectiveness of the system, which acts as a braking mechanism to stop the aircraft in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 04:13
    Photo ID: 6861209
    VIRIN: 210924-F-PW483-0016
    Resolution: 7002x4668
    Size: 17.32 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th CES certify barrier arresting kit, by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena
    Kadena Air Base
    BAK
    Barrier Arresting Kit

