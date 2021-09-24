Senior Airman David Toro, 18th Civil Engineering Squadron electrical power production journeyman, returns the system to its starting position during a Barrier Arresting Kit certification at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2021. The aircraft arresting system is in place to bring aircraft to a safe stop in the event of an emergency that would prevent the aircraft from performing a standard landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 04:13 Photo ID: 6861215 VIRIN: 210924-F-PW483-0332 Resolution: 7672x5115 Size: 16.35 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th CES certify barrier arresting kit [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.