18th CES certify barrier arresting kit

Tech. Sgt. Tyler Betz, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron barrier maintenance NCO in charge, inspects components of a Barrier Arresting Kit during an annual certification at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2021. The tire protects the nylon tape connector as the tape and cable stretch during engagement with the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

