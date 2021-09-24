Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th CES certify barrier arresting kit [Image 1 of 10]

    18th CES certify barrier arresting kit

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman David Toro, left, and Senior Airman Jonah Eastman, 18th Civil Engineering Squadron electrical power production journeymen, perform a Barrier Arresting Kit pre-inspection before a certification at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2021.The BAK acts as a mechanical barrier that can rapidly decelerate a tail-hook equipped aircraft in the event of a braking failure during landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

    This work, 18th CES certify barrier arresting kit [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

