18th CES certify barrier arresting kit

Senior Airman David Toro, left, and Senior Airman Jonah Eastman, 18th Civil Engineering Squadron electrical power production journeymen, perform a Barrier Arresting Kit pre-inspection before a certification at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2021.The BAK acts as a mechanical barrier that can rapidly decelerate a tail-hook equipped aircraft in the event of a braking failure during landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

