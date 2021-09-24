Senior Airman David Toro, left, and Senior Airman Jonah Eastman, 18th Civil Engineering Squadron electrical power production journeymen, perform a Barrier Arresting Kit pre-inspection before a certification at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2021.The BAK acts as a mechanical barrier that can rapidly decelerate a tail-hook equipped aircraft in the event of a braking failure during landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 04:13
|Photo ID:
|6861208
|VIRIN:
|210924-F-PW483-0072
|Resolution:
|6842x4561
|Size:
|13.32 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th CES certify barrier arresting kit [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
