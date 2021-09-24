18th CES certify barrier arresting kit

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron release the cable from the tailhook of a 44th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle during a Barrier Arresting Kit certification at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2021. During the test, the tailhook or arresting hook is dropped from the back of the F-15 as it fast taxis down the runway and catches the cable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

