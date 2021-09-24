18th CES certify barrier arresting kit

Senior Airman David Toro, 18th Civil Engineering Squadron electrical power production journeyman, gives hand signals to retract the Barrier Arresting Kit during a certification at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2021. The BAK is certified annually to test the stability and effectiveness of the system, which acts as a braking mechanism to stop the aircraft in the event of an emergency that would prevent the aircraft from performing a standard landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

