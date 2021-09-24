Senior Airman David Toro, 18th Civil Engineering Squadron electrical power production journeyman, gives hand signals to retract the Barrier Arresting Kit during a certification at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2021. The BAK is certified annually to test the stability and effectiveness of the system, which acts as a braking mechanism to stop the aircraft in the event of an emergency that would prevent the aircraft from performing a standard landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 04:13
|Photo ID:
|6861213
|VIRIN:
|210924-F-PW483-0241
|Resolution:
|4860x3888
|Size:
|9.46 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th CES certify barrier arresting kit [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
