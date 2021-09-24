A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron catches the cable of an aircraft arresting system during a Barrier Arresting Kit certification at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2021. Annual BAK certifications test the stability and effectiveness of the system, which acts as a braking mechanism to stop the aircraft in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 04:13
|Photo ID:
|6861211
|VIRIN:
|210924-F-PW483-0095
|Resolution:
|6098x4065
|Size:
|15.62 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th CES certify barrier arresting kit [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
