18th CES certify barrier arresting kit

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron catches the cable of an aircraft arresting system during a Barrier Arresting Kit certification at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2021. Annual BAK certifications test the stability and effectiveness of the system, which acts as a braking mechanism to stop the aircraft in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

