    18th CES certify barrier arresting kit [Image 3 of 10]

    18th CES certify barrier arresting kit

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Tyler Betz, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron barrier maintenance NCO in charge, inspects the tape component of a Barrier Arresting Kit during an annual certification at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2021. Betz carefully examined the nylon tape on both sides, looking for any wear and tear that would render the system ineffective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 04:13
    Photo ID: 6861210
    VIRIN: 210924-F-PW483-0123
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena
    Kadena Air Base
    BAK
    Barrier Arresting Kit

