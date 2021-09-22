Airmen, volunteers dedicate time to evacuees

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chris McRoberts, 48th Force Support Squadron Services Airman, stands at the entry control point for transient housing during the Afghanistan evacuation operations at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. Ramstein transformed into the U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

