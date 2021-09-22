Airmen, volunteers dedicate time to evacuees

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Pedro Medina Robles, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron flight sergeant, provides security for evacuees during the Afghanistan evacuation operation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. The priority during evacuation efforts is to ensure security, safety, food, water and hygiene for the evacuees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

