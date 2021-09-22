U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jovan Heard, 86th Security Forces Squadron Defender, provides security for evacuees during the Afghanistan evacuation operation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. The priority during evacuation efforts is to ensure security, safety, food, water and hygiene for the evacuees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 05:46 Photo ID: 6855243 VIRIN: 210922-F-LO621-1038 Resolution: 4387x3276 Size: 830.04 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen, volunteers dedicate time to evacuees [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.