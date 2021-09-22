Airmen, volunteers dedicate time to evacuees

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Wilder, 86th Maintenance Group first sergeant, assists Airmen during the Afghanistan evacuation operation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. Operation Allies Welcome is the largest humanitarian evacuation in airlift in U.S. history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

Date Taken: 09.22.2021
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE