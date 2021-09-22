Airmen, volunteers dedicate time to evacuees

German Air Force Stabsfeldwebel Marcus Weishar, electronic warfare specialist, and German Air Force Oberfelswebel Melanie Weishar, military intelligence specialist, assigned to the Multinational Aircrew Electronic Warfare Tactics Facility Polygone, help distribute donated items to evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 23, 2021. Donations have been critical to ensuring evacuees can sustain themselves as they transition to the next location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

