    Airmen, volunteers dedicate time to evacuees [Image 7 of 9]

    Airmen, volunteers dedicate time to evacuees

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Villalobos- Moore, 786th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer-in-charge of classifications, assists evacuees in the transient lodging during the Afghan evacuation operation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. Ramstein provided temporary lodging, food, water and medical services to evacuees while they await transportation to onward locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 05:46
    Photo ID: 6855244
    VIRIN: 210922-F-LO621-1043
    Resolution: 5181x3454
    Size: 1018.89 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen, volunteers dedicate time to evacuees [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

