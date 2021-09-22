U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Villalobos- Moore, 786th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer-in-charge of classifications, assists evacuees in the transient lodging during the Afghan evacuation operation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. Ramstein provided temporary lodging, food, water and medical services to evacuees while they await transportation to onward locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 05:46 Photo ID: 6855244 VIRIN: 210922-F-LO621-1043 Resolution: 5181x3454 Size: 1018.89 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen, volunteers dedicate time to evacuees [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.