U.S. Air Force Airman Darianna Alfaro, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels technician, prepares tea for evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. The Afghan evacuation is the largest humanitarian evacuation airlift in U.S. history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 05:46
|Photo ID:
|6855242
|VIRIN:
|210922-F-LO621-1027
|Resolution:
|4869x3712
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen, volunteers dedicate time to evacuees [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
