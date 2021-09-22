Airmen, volunteers dedicate time to evacuees

U.S. Air Force Airman Darianna Alfaro, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels technician, prepares tea for evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. The Afghan evacuation is the largest humanitarian evacuation airlift in U.S. history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

