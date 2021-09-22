Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen, volunteers dedicate time to evacuees [Image 4 of 9]

    Airmen, volunteers dedicate time to evacuees

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Whitney Brown, 693rd Intelligence Support Squadron commander's executive assistant, helps evacuees during the Afghan evacuation operation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. The priority during evacuation efforts is to ensure security, safety, food, water and hygiene for the evacuees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

    This work, Airmen, volunteers dedicate time to evacuees [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

