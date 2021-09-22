Melanie Saffle, a volunteer during the Afghan evacuation, distributed donated items to evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. More than 2,500 volunteers collected approximately $1.3 million in donations during this operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 05:46
|Photo ID:
|6855239
|VIRIN:
|210922-F-LO621-1019
|Resolution:
|3261x4892
|Size:
|868.43 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen, volunteers dedicate time to evacuees [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT