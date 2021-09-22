Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen, volunteers dedicate time to evacuees [Image 2 of 9]

    Airmen, volunteers dedicate time to evacuees

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Melanie Saffle, a volunteer during the Afghan evacuation, distributed donated items to evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. More than 2,500 volunteers collected approximately $1.3 million in donations during this operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 05:46
    Photo ID: 6855239
    VIRIN: 210922-F-LO621-1019
    Resolution: 3261x4892
    Size: 868.43 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Airmen, volunteers dedicate time to evacuees [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

