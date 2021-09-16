Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-5M Firefighter Training [Image 8 of 9]

    C-5M Firefighter Training

    JAPAN

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Arthur Lewis, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter crew chief, unfurls a fire hose on the flight line during a C-5M Super Galaxy ground training event at Yokota Air Base Japan, Sept. 16, 2021. Due to the C-5M’s immense size, Air Force firefighters use tactics similar to how they combat a building fire. C-5Ms are not assigned to Yokota Air Base, and are provided annually for training purposes to allow firefighting teams the opportunity to practice on the unique aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 19:50
    Photo ID: 6847285
    VIRIN: 210916-F-HU835-2140
    Resolution: 4284x2410
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-5M Firefighter Training [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-5M Firefighter Training
    C-5M Firefighter Training
    C-5M Firefighter Training
    C-5M Firefighter Training
    C-5M Firefighter Training
    C-5M Firefighter Training
    C-5M Firefighter Training
    C-5M Firefighter Training
    C-5M Firefighter Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    firefighter
    C-5
    730th Air Mobility Squadron
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    374th Civil Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT