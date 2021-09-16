C-5M Firefighter Training

Staff Sgt. Arthur Lewis, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter crew chief, unfurls a fire hose on the flight line during a C-5M Super Galaxy ground training event at Yokota Air Base Japan, Sept. 16, 2021. Due to the C-5M’s immense size, Air Force firefighters use tactics similar to how they combat a building fire. C-5Ms are not assigned to Yokota Air Base, and are provided annually for training purposes to allow firefighting teams the opportunity to practice on the unique aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

