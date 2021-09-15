Airmen from the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight perform a systems check on an airport crash tender firetruck during a C-5M Super Galaxy ground training event at Yokota Air Base Japan, Sept. 16, 2021. The crash tender is a specialized firefighting vehicle that comes equipped with an extending arm with an attached reinforced nozzle, called a “snozzle”, that’s designed to pierce the fuselage of a burning aircraft and inject fire suppressing materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 19:50
|Photo ID:
|6847279
|VIRIN:
|210915-F-HU835-1019
|Resolution:
|7855x4418
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, C-5M Firefighter Training [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
