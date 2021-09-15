Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-5M Firefighter Training [Image 2 of 9]

    C-5M Firefighter Training

    JAPAN

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight perform a systems check on an airport crash tender firetruck during a C-5M Super Galaxy ground training event at Yokota Air Base Japan, Sept. 16, 2021. The crash tender is a specialized firefighting vehicle that comes equipped with an extending arm with an attached reinforced nozzle, called a “snozzle”, that’s designed to pierce the fuselage of a burning aircraft and inject fire suppressing materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

